Coronavirus: UAE records 2,154 new cases and two deaths

The UAE recorded 2,154 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday after carrying out 218,977 further tests.

The country's total number of infections since the pandemic began stands at 574,958.

Another 2,110 people beat the virus, increasing the number of recoveries to 554,589.

The death toll reached 1,686 after two people died in the past 24 hours.

There are 18,683 active cases of coronavirus in the country.

Officials announced this week that the UAE's vaccine drive has reached more than 80 per cent of the eligible population.

The weekly Covid-19 briefing heard how the country had crossed the crucial threshold.

Almost 93 per cent of the population aged over 60 – who are more vulnerable to the virus – have been inoculated.

The briefing also heard that education authorities have implemented a number of safety rules ahead of final exams.

Twelfth-grade pupils in schools that follow the Ministry of Education's curriculum will sit exams this month.

Officials told the briefing that stringent safety guidelines would be in place.

Match info Australia 580

Other ways to buy used products in the UAE UAE insurance firm Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) last year launched an e-commerce website with a facility enabling users to buy car wrecks. Bidders and potential buyers register on the online salvage car auction portal to view vehicles, review condition reports, or arrange physical surveys, and then start bidding for motors they plan to restore or harvest for parts. Physical salvage car auctions are a common method for insurers around the world to move on heavily damaged vehicles, but AWNIC is one of the few UAE insurers to offer such services online. For cars and less sizeable items such as bicycles and furniture, Dubizzle is arguably the best-known marketplace for pre-loved. Founded in 2005, in recent years it has been joined by a plethora of Facebook community pages for shifting used goods, including Abu Dhabi Marketplace, Flea Market UAE and Arabian Ranches Souq Market while sites such as The Luxury Closet and Riot deal largely in second-hand fashion. At the high-end of the pre-used spectrum, resellers such as Timepiece360.ae, WatchBox Middle East and Watches Market Dubai deal in authenticated second-hand luxury timepieces from brands such as Rolex, Hublot and Tag Heuer, with a warranty.

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

World ranking (at month’s end)

Jan - 257

Feb - 198

Mar - 159

Apr - 161

May - 159

Jun – 162

Currently: 88 Year-end rank since turning pro

2016 - 279

2015 - 185

2014 - 143

2013 - 63

2012 - 384

2011 - 883

Monster Directed by: Anthony Mandler Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington 3/5

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

RACE CARD 5pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Purebred Arabian Cup Conditions (PA); Dh 200,000 (Turf) 1,600m

5.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup Conditions (PA); Dh 200,000 (T) 1,600m

6pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Cup Listed (TB); Dh 380,000 (T) 1,600m

6.30pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Group 3 (PA); Dh 500,000 (T) 1,600m

7pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Jewel Crown Group 1 (PA); Dh 5,000,000 (T) 2,200m

7.30pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Handicap (PA); Dh 150,000 (T) 1,400m

8pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (T); 1,400m

