Coronavirus: 'no evidence' garlic is cure for disease, says Abu Dhabi government

Garlic imported from China is pictured for sale at a traditional market. Courtesy: Reuters

Garlic is not a cure for the coronavirus, the Abu Dhabi government has reminded the public.

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre released a statement through a WhatsApp service providing the public with information on Covid-19, the official name given to the latest strain of coronavirus by the World Health Organisation.

Instead, people should focus on personal hygiene like hand washing.

“There is no scientific evidence that eating garlic protects from the Novel Coronavirus. But adhering to personal hygiene habits, such as washing your hands with soap and water constantly, can help prevent the disease,” stated health officials in the social media message.

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre said earlier this month it would update residents about the latest news on coronavirus cases in the country through messages on WhatsApp. The number is 056 231 2171.

Dubious home remedies for Covid-19 have circulated widely on social media and chat groups.

More than 60,000 people have contracted with the virus across the globe, with the death toll surging beyond 1,300.

There have been eight confirmed cases in the UAE since the outbreak begun.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also refuted rumours that nasal rinsing with saline water, gargling with mouthwash, using hand dryers or putting sesame oil under the noise can prevent or kill the virus.

“Garlic is a healthy food that may have some antimicrobial properties,” tweeted WHO. “However, there is no evidence from the current outbreak that eating garlic has protected people from 2019-nCoV.”

Instead, people should cover their nose and mouth while sneezing, wash their hands regularly with soapy water, and keep their distance from others sneezing.

The organisation has worked to dispel misinformation about the virus with its hashtag #KnowTheFacts .

Q: Can eating garlic help prevent infection with #2019nCoV?

A: Garlic is a healthy food that may have some antimicrobial properties. However, there is no evidence from the current outbreak that eating garlic has protected people from 2019-nCoV#KnowTheFacts pic.twitter.com/n4y5xfgwYz — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 2, 2020

To date, there is no vaccine or medication that prevents the virus from spreading.

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

The specs A4 35 TFSI Engine: 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Transmission: seven-speed S-tronic automatic Power: 150bhp Torque: 270Nm Price: Dh150,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020 A4 S4 TDI Engine: 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic Power: 350bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh165,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020

Key figures in the life of the fort Sheikh Dhiyab bin Isa (ruled 1761-1793) Built Qasr Al Hosn as a watchtower to guard over the only freshwater well on Abu Dhabi island. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Dhiyab (ruled 1793-1816) Expanded the tower into a small fort and transferred his ruling place of residence from Liwa Oasis to the fort on the island. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhbut (ruled 1818-1833) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further as Abu Dhabi grew from a small village of palm huts to a town of more than 5,000 inhabitants. Sheikh Khalifa bin Shakhbut (ruled 1833-1845) Repaired and fortified the fort. Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon (ruled 1845-1855) Turned Qasr Al Hosn into a strong two-storied structure. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa (ruled 1855-1909) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further to reflect the emirate's increasing prominence. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan (ruled 1928-1966) Renovated and enlarged Qasr Al Hosn, adding a decorative arch and two new villas. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (ruled 1966-2004) Moved the royal residence to Al Manhal palace and kept his diwan at Qasr Al Hosn. Sources: Jayanti Maitra, www.adach.ae

