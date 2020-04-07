Coronavirus: Dubai opens first drive-through Covid-19 testing facility

A drive-through coronavirus testing centre opens at Al Maktoum Stadium, also known as Al Nasr Sports Club, in Dubai. Courtesy Dubai Media Office

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

Dubai’s first drive-through coronavirus testing centre opened at Al Nasr Club on Tuesday.

Up to 250 Covid-19 tests a day, all free of charge, can be performed at the Oud Metha centre.

Bookings must be made in advance to avoid crowding.

Priority will be given to anyone displaying symptoms of a respiratory illness, and to people vulnerable to contracting Covid-19 or suffering its worst symptoms.

These include people with disabilities and those who are elderly, pregnant or have underlying health conditions.

Each test takes about five minutes.

The centre will open from 8am to 6.30pm and tests will be carried out while the driver or passenger is seated in the car.

The procedure involves a temperature check and nasal swab, and results take up to 48 hours to process.

Two more centres managed by Dubai Health Authority are expected to open in the emirate, in Port Rashid and at Al Khawaneej, near the emirate’s border with Sharjah.

Anyone who wishes to book an appointment must also apply for a permit to leave their home and should arrive wearing a mask and gloves.

A nurse uses a swab to test a passenger at a drive-through Covid-19 test centre in Abu Dhabi. AFP

The number of passengers in a vehicle cannot exceed three and, if stopped, motorists must show police their permit and message from the authority, indicating they have a test booked.

If stopped by police, people are advised to show their appointment confirmation text message.

If photographed by a speed camera, which are being used to register people who leave their homes during the lockdown, the text message can be used as proof of a valid reason for leaving home.

If tested positive, patients are advised to isolate themselves at home. The authority will contact them for further procedures.

If not contacted within 24 hours after receiving the positive result, they should call the hotline.

The country's first drive-through testing centre, at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, was inaugurated by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on March 28, a few days before it opened to the public.

Sheikh Mohamed underwent a coronavirus test and, after the first centre's success, ordered more drive-through centres to be opened across the country.

Dr Farida Al Hosani, spokeswoman for the UAE health sector, said the drive-through centres were a safe and quick way to test people.

The Abu Dhabi centre, which is open from 8am to 8pm daily, can conduct 600 tests a day and results take between 24 and 48 hours to process.

Where to buy art books in the UAE There are a number of speciality art bookshops in the UAE. In Dubai, The Lighthouse at Dubai Design District has a wonderfully curated selection of art and design books. Alserkal Avenue runs a pop-up shop at their A4 space, and host the art-book fair Fully Booked during Art Week in March. The Third Line, also in Alserkal Avenue, has a strong book-publishing arm and sells copies at its gallery. Kinokuniya, at Dubai Mall, has some good offerings within its broad selection, and you never know what you will find at the House of Prose in Jumeirah. Finally, all of Gulf Photo Plus's photo books are available for sale at their show. In Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi has a beautiful selection of catalogues and art books, and Magrudy's – across the Emirates, but particularly at their NYU Abu Dhabi site – has a great selection in art, fiction and cultural theory. In Sharjah, the Sharjah Art Museum sells catalogues and art books at its museum shop, and the Sharjah Art Foundation has a bookshop that offers reads on art, theory and cultural history.

UAE players with central contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Adnan Mufti, Mohammed Usman, Ghulam Shabbir, Ahmed Raza, Qadeer Ahmed, Amir Hayat, Mohammed Naveed and Imran Haider.

