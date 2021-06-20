Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi to establish lab to screen wastewater for infectious diseases

Researchers have been tracking the virus that causes Covid-19 in wastewater since early on in the pandemic

Researchers at Khalifa University led the original study tracking the virus that causes Covid-19 in sewage. It was so successful authorities plan to create a dedicated waterwater tracking lab in conjunction with G42 Healthcare. Khalifa University
Researchers at Khalifa University led the original study tracking the virus that causes Covid-19 in sewage. It was so successful authorities plan to create a dedicated waterwater tracking lab in conjunction with G42 Healthcare. Khalifa University

Authorities in Abu Dhabi are expanding a programme that analyses sewage for signs of infectious disease.

Researchers have been tracking the virus that causes Covid-19 in wastewater since early in the pandemic.

Studies have shown that people infected with the virus, even those who do not develop symptoms, shed it through their excrement.

And because levels of Sars-Cov-2 in wastewater mirrors the prevalence of infection in the population, studying sewage gives authorities an indication of how widespread the virus is in the community.

The research project, which was carried out by Khalifa University, was so successful authorities now plan to create a dedicated laboratory, said Awaidha Al Marar, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy.

"Our objective is to protect the community at all times by developing systems to detect and curb threats to public health,” he said.

The Wastewater Monitoring Lab will analyse samples for infectious diseases and harmful substances.

It will be run in collaboration with G42 Healthcare and operational within a year.

Ashish Koshy, chief executive of G42 Healthcare, said the lab would be the first of its kind in the region.

Read More

UAE researchers are exploring the possibility of using stem cells to repair damaged lung tissue in Covid-19 patients. Courtesy: Khalifa UniversityCoronavirus: UAE scientists examine wastewater for clues on Covid-19 spread

Covid-19 one year on: the impossible search for Patient Zero

“Leveraging cutting-edge technologies to analyse wastewater samples for infectious agents and harmful chemicals, application of artificial intelligence in this lab will enable an early-warning system that will determine, with high accuracy, the origin of the outbreak or pollutant behaviour, detect the virus in locations with limited monitoring and track the spread of a disease during an infectious outbreak,” he said.

In addition to Sars-CoV-2, the lab will screen wastewater for contaminants including biotoxins and industrial chemicals.

Many countries screen their wastewater to trace the spread of the coronavirus.

Analysis conducted in Italy showed Sars-CoV-2 was in circulation long before the first known cases.

Italian scientists found traces of the virus in the sewage water from two cities in December, two months before the country’s first confirmed infections.

Viral shedding happens early in the progression of the disease, well before people develop symptoms.

Researchers test the samples using the same method as that used when people are swabbed, to search for the presence of genetic matter that is specific to the virus.

Updated: June 20, 2021 11:21 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
Jurgen Conings, a soldier with far-right links, had pledged to "join the resistance". AFP

Fugitive Belgian soldier Jurgen Conings found dead

Europe
A pedestrian walks past a mural of aircraft at an airport, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. India is preparing a stimulus package for sectors worst affected by a deadly coronavirus wave, aiming to support an economy struggling with a slew of localized lockdowns, people familiar with the matter said. The finance ministry is working on proposals to bolster the tourism, aviation and hospitality industries, along with small and medium-sized companies. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

UAE residents rush to book tickets from India to Dubai as flights resume

Transport
A cyclist complies with a sign requiring the public to wear protective masks, in Bur Dubai, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Coronavirus: UAE records 1,850 new cases

Health
Hotels are often used for quarantine stays. Radisson Blu / Facebook

Quarantine in Dubai and Abu Dhabi: everything you need to know when arriving from abroad

Health
Germany is reopening to vaccinated travellers from the UAE and GCC from June 25. Unsplash / Roman Kraft

Germany reopens to vaccinated tourists this week: what you need to know

Travel
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read