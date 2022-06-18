UAE records 1,464 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths

The UAE recorded 1,464 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the overall tally of infections to 925,898.

Another 1,401 people overcame the virus as the number of recoveries climbed to 906,577.

Two coronavirus-related deaths were announced, raising the toll to 2,308.

The number of active cases stands at 17,013.

The latest cases were identified as a result of 324,877 additional PCR tests.

More than 166.8 million tests have been conducted to date as part of the country's mass screening strategy.

Case numbers have risen significantly in recent weeks, having fallen below 200 in early May.

Infections have increased around the globe, with experts citing the emergence of more transmissible forms of coronavirus as a key factor.

The BA.4 and BA.5 sub-lineages of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been blamed for a rise in cases in April and May in South Africa, the country where they were first identified.

Now, they are threatening to have a similar effect in many other nations as they spread faster than other forms of Omicron.

Scientists at Imperial College London, who studied triple-vaccinated people, further found that an Omicron infection offered little protection to catching it again, and that the variant was "not a good booster of immunity".

UAE authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant against the potential spread of the virus.

People should continue to wear masks as mandated in indoor public areas and follow quarantine procedures in the event of a positive test, officials said.