Coronavirus: UAE records 430 new cases

The UAE reported 430 new coronavirus cases and 385 recoveries on Saturday.

No deaths have been reported since March 7 and the toll remains at 2,302.

The country has recorded 907,069 cases and 890,696 recoveries since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29, 2020.

Mass testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Cases have dropped since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January 2021.

An additional 232,901 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing the total carried out since the beginning of the outbreak to more than 161 million.