UAE records 215 new Covid-19 cases

A further 358 people made recoveries during the latest 24-hour reporting period

The National
Apr 25, 2022

The UAE recorded 215 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, raising its overall tally to 897,351.

Another 358 people overcame the virus as the recovery total increased to 880,145.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported since March 7, with this toll remaining at 2,302.

The latest infections were identified following an additional 279,109 PCR tests.

Read More
China sounds alert over Beijing Covid-19 cases as Shanghai reports more deaths

More than 154.6 million tests have been conducted to date under a comprehensive screening strategy.

Daily case numbers have declined significantly over the course of the year.

Infections hit a daily high this year of 3,116, on January 15, but have remained below 300 since April 4.

Updated: April 25, 2022, 10:11 AM
HealthCoronavirusUAECovid
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UAE records 215 new Covid-19 casesStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article UAE hospitals 'need more elderly and end-of-life care' as population grows
An image that illustrates this article UAE records 244 new Covid-19 casesStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Coronavirus: UAE reports 261 new casesStory gallery icon