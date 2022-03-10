City Walk drive-through Covid-19 services in Dubai to close

A popular drive-through PCR testing centre in Dubai will permanently close.

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) announced on Thursday that its Covid-19 drive-through services centre in City Walk, Dubai, would soon no longer be in operation.

Seha recommended its drive-through services in Al Khawaneej as an alternative option. Appointments can be booked via the Seha app.

In January, Seha permanently closed its Covid-19 drive-through testing centre in Mina Rashid, Dubai.

Demand for testing is particularly high at Seha centres as PCR tests cost only Dh40.

Read more Abu Dhabi lowers price of PCR tests to Dh40

The full list of Seha testing centres is available on its website.

The UAE reported 369 new coronavirus cases and 1,225 recoveries on Thursday.

The daily caseload pushed the total number of infections to 884,354 and recoveries climbed to 848,030.

Officials said there were no Covid-19 deaths in the 24-hour reporting period and the toll stands at 2,302.

Active cases dropped to 35,357 as recoveries continue to outpace daily infections.