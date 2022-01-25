Mubadala Health expands into Dubai to serve rising demand for medical services

Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Health is expanding its operations and moving into Dubai to broaden the healthcare offerings in the country.

This year, the company will launch the first phase of the project by opening an advanced standalone day surgery and medical facility in Jumeirah.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of Arab Health in collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority and the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

Through the partnership, Mubadala Health will bring doctors and other clinicians from Abu Dhabi to Dubai.

Its network of hospitals in the capital include Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, operated in partnership with the eponymous US healthcare network and UK university.

In pictures - Arab Health

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Arab Health is being staged at Dubai World Trade Centre. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National

The surgery in Jumeirah is due to open in the third quarter of this year. It is is expected to serve patients from Dubai and the Northern Emirates, as well as medical tourists from around the world.

“Mubadala Health’s plan will help achieve the common national goals of improving the efficiency and competitiveness of the UAE health sector,” said Abdulrahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for FNC Affairs.

He said the move would consolidate “the country’s position as a leading destination for innovative healthcare, something which will reflect positively on realising the sustainable development goals”.

As part of the collaboration, the healthcare entities aim to improve services to patients in Abu Dhabi and Dubai by building global partnerships with industry leaders.

Awadh Al Ketbi, director-general of DHA, said Dubai had always been an attractive market for healthcare investors and Mubadala Health’s expansion into Dubai represents an important addition to the emirate’s healthcare sector.

The clinic in Jumeirah will occupy 11,612 square metres and will offer a wide variety of in-demand specialisms delivered by world-class physicians and medical experts.

Services will include gastroenterology, sleep medicine, ear, nose and throat surgery, rehabilitation, neurology, orthopaedics, and respiratory medicine services, among others.