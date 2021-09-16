3D printed tool helps schoolboy in Dubai back on to basketball court

Talal Sawaf, 11, was born with bowleg syndrome and needed corrective surgery to straighten his legs. Photo: Farah Sawaf

A small piece of 3D printed plastic only a few centimetres long will change the life of Dubai schoolboy Talal Sawaf.

Talal, 11, was born with bowleg syndrome, or genu varum, and while that has no’t stopped him chasing his dream of becoming a basketball star, he needed corrective surgery to straighten his legs to stop him regularly tripping over.

The 3D printed surgical jig developed by a doctor for just Dh500 in Dubai allowed a precise incision to cut through Talal’s bone before it was realigned and metal plates fitted.

Quote Before the first operation it was scary, I was worried about being put to sleep Talal Sawaf, 11

Because of software licensing issues, the printing would typically cost about Dh127,000, but a British doctor developed his own printing technique during the pandemic, at a fraction of the cost.

Dr Gavin Spence now hopes to expand the technique used on Talal to other young patients in developing countries to make the procedure more accessible.

“Lockdown was the perfect time to focus on other projects like this new method of 3D printing,” said Dr Spence, who works at Burjeel Hospital for advanced surgery in Dubai.

“For years we have had these kind of jigs, but each one is unique to the patient.

"They have been used commercially, but their software is patented and expensive. The software we use is free, open access and the 3D printer that we use costs about Dh500 so it is considerably cheaper."

The plastic used is biodegradable, costs only a few dirhams and can take just minutes to print.

"It is the software that is expensive and time consuming," he said.

Talal Sawaf, 11, loves playing basketball. Photo: Farah Sawaf

The plastic jig shows surgeons exactly where they need to break the patient’s leg so that it has the best chance of recovery and normal growth.

“The big advantage with this kind of technique is that it is very precise, and in developing parts of the world it can be easily transferable at a fraction of the cost.”

Dr Spence is hoping to establish an online forum to share expertise in the field.

So far, Talal has had two operations with doctors planning three more corrective procedures.

“Both of my feet were inverted, and my fibia and tibia were bent to the right,” said Talal, who plays basketball in the Dubai Tribe league and is inspired by his favourite player, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

“Every day I was tripping or falling over, but I still played a lot of sports, particularly basketball.

“I can’t feel any of the pins they inserted in my leg but I know it will take some more time.

“I can’t wait to play basketball again when I am better.”

A month after the first surgery, Talal began to take his first steps and is now adept at using his crutches.

He faces more operations in the new year, but once they are done, doctors expect him to be back on court at the Basketball Hub in Al Quoz by about April, if all goes well.

“Before the first operation it was scary, I was worried about being put to sleep,” said Talal, who is the oldest of three brothers and attends Dubai International Academy in Al Barsha.

“Now I know what to expect from the next surgery.

“It took me about 40 minutes to wake up, I didn’t feel a lot of pain but it was very weak, and I could not even raise my leg.”

There is growing interest in the applications of 3D printing in surgery, with the technology already used in joint replacement, spinal surgery, orthopaedic oncology, trauma surgery, dental and maxillofacial surgery.

Despite its numerous advantages, the technique has not been explored much in paediatric orthopaedics.

Other than the affordability factor, using a customised jig hugely increases the accuracy of surgery.

The tool helps plan out procedures in advance, especially in cases when a child has a complicated deformity in several planes.

Talal’s father, Said Sawaf, who works in architectural lighting, said the operation will make a considerable difference to his son's quality of life.

“There is a long period of recovery, but this will correct the deformity he has had since a child and enable him to have a much healthier life,” said Mr Sawaf, who is Arab American.

“He would trip over several times a day for no reason, so if he has any ambition for sports then this is the age to have the surgery.

“Talal wanted to watch the surgery afterwards and learn from it, he has a real interest in medicine now and wants to become a doctor when he is older.”

Types of policy Term life insurance: this is the cheapest and most-popular form of life cover. You pay a regular monthly premium for a pre-agreed period, typically anything between five and 25 years, or possibly longer. If you die within that time, the policy will pay a cash lump sum, which is typically tax-free even outside the UAE. If you die after the policy ends, you do not get anything in return. There is no cash-in value at any time. Once you stop paying premiums, cover stops. Whole-of-life insurance: as its name suggests, this type of life cover is designed to run for the rest of your life. You pay regular monthly premiums and in return, get a guaranteed cash lump sum whenever you die. As a result, premiums are typically much higher than one term life insurance, although they do not usually increase with age. In some cases, you have to keep up premiums for as long as you live, although there may be a cut-off period, say, at age 80 but it can go as high as 95. There are penalties if you don't last the course and you may get a lot less than you paid in. Critical illness cover: this pays a cash lump sum if you suffer from a serious illness such as cancer, heart disease or stroke. Some policies cover as many as 50 different illnesses, although cancer triggers by far the most claims. The payout is designed to cover major financial responsibilities such as a mortgage or children's education fees if you fall ill and are unable to work. It is cost effective to combine it with life insurance, with the policy paying out once if you either die or suffer a serious illness. Income protection: this pays a replacement income if you fall ill and are unable to continue working. On the best policies, this will continue either until you recover, or reach retirement age. Unlike critical illness cover, policies will typically pay out for stress and musculoskeletal problems such as back trouble.

US tops drug cost charts The study of 13 essential drugs showed costs in the United States were about 300 per cent higher than the global average, followed by Germany at 126 per cent and 122 per cent in the UAE. Thailand, Kenya and Malaysia were rated as nations with the lowest costs, about 90 per cent cheaper. In the case of insulin, diabetic patients in the US paid five and a half times the global average, while in the UAE the costs are about 50 per cent higher than the median price of branded and generic drugs. Some of the costliest drugs worldwide include Lipitor for high cholesterol. The study's price index placed the US at an exorbitant 2,170 per cent higher for Lipitor than the average global price and the UAE at the eighth spot globally with costs 252 per cent higher. High blood pressure medication Zestril was also more than 2,680 per cent higher in the US and the UAE price was 187 per cent higher than the global price.

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

In numbers 1,000 tonnes of waste collected daily: 800 tonnes converted into alternative fuel

Meydan racecard: 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 (PA) Group 1 | US$75,000 (Dirt) | 2,200 metres 7.05pm: UAE 1000 Guineas (TB) Listed | $250,000 (D) | 1,600m 7.40pm: Meydan Classic Trial (TB) Conditions | $100,000 (Turf) | 1,400m 8.15pm: Al Shindagha Sprint (TB) Group 3 | $200,000 (D) | 1,200m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) | $175,000 (D) | 1,600m 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) | $175,000 (T) | 2,000m 10pm: Handicap (TB) | $135,000 (T) | 1,600m

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight's Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster with a decades-long career in TV. He has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Karam is also the founder of Takreem. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight's Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

