Free PCR tests for all Abu Dhabi pupils throughout September

The Mansour family from Egypt. Pupils will need to show a negative nasal PCR or saliva test result taken within 96 hours before they can return to in-person classes on Sunday.

Coronavirus screening centres across Abu Dhabi will offer free PCR tests for children throughout September.

The decision extends to all public and private clinics across the emirate, the government said.

Saliva tests, primarily for young children, are also available in all centres run by G42 Healthcare and Seha, Abu Dhabi's public hospital operator.

Pupils returning to school required a PCR test before the first day of school, and must undergo two PCR tests in September, 14 days apart.

