UAE residents urged to get travel insurance that covers Covid

Mykonos is one of 12 quarantine-free destinations travellers can fly to from Abu Dhabi with Etihad. Unsplash /Jeet Dhanoa

The UAE has reiterated safety precautions that citizens and residents must follow when travelling abroad - and urged people to get health insurance that covers Covid-19.

At its weekly coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, the government urged people to be cautious even when travelling to safe and 'green list' countries.

Authorities also recommended people travel only to countries on Abu Dhabi’s ‘green list’. Residents can travel to these countries without having to quarantine upon their return.

The list, which was updated on July 15, now features 35 destinations, with the addition of Albania, Armenia, Belgium, Canada, France, Hungary, Jordan, the Netherlands, Ireland, Romania, Seychelles, Turkmenistan and the Vatican City.

In one of the biggest shake-ups to the list since it was launched, nine destinations were also removed: Bhutan, Brunei, Finland, Greenland, Japan, Morocco, Portugal, Spain and Uzbekistan. The latest list can be found on the Department of Culture and Tourism's website.

Not all countries on Abu Dhabi's list are open for tourism. Travellers should check individual destination requirements for the most recent regulations.

Health officials also said travellers should check about the spread of Covid-19 at their destination.

They urged people to comply with all precautionary measures, such as wearing masks, physical distancing and using sanitisers, even if they are not mandated in the country to which they are travelling.

Getting health insurance that covers coronavirus before travelling is also advised.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority also called on citizens to register on the "twajudi" service before their travel and to report to the UAE embassy if they get infected in another country.

In April, government officials said members of the public should receive both vaccine doses before leaving the country.

Do I need special travel insurance for Covid-19?

It's important to do your research before you jet off.

Some of the most basic travel insurance plans, such as those that come free with a credit card, may not fully cover you for Covid-19 treatment.

Airlines such as Emirates airline or Etihad Airways offer passengers free travel insurance that covers Covid-19 treatment, but many do not.

Should you fall ill in a foreign country, you will want piece of mind that you are covered for a good level of treatment that could cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Global insurers such as Axa and major US providers, including Cat 70 and John Hancock, have specific Covid-19 packages to cover all eventualities.

UAE players with central contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Adnan Mufti, Mohammed Usman, Ghulam Shabbir, Ahmed Raza, Qadeer Ahmed, Amir Hayat, Mohammed Naveed and Imran Haider.

