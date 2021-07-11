Al Jalila Foundation raises Dh300 million for cancer charity hospital

The new facility will open in 2023 and treat up to 30,000 cancer patients a year

Al Jalila Foundation is a charity organisation for promoting medical education and research in the UAE. Courtesy Al Jalila Foundation

The National
Jul 11, 2021

The Al Jalila Foundation has raised Dh300 million for the Hamdan bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital.

Billed as "the UAE’s first charity hospital that seeks to help cancer patients in need", it is due to open in 2023.

It will provide outpatient, ambulatory and diagnostic services as well as inpatient and surgical services.

The hospital is set to become a leader in cancer care, and we are immensely grateful to the philanthropic community for their contributions
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, Al Jalila Foundation

About 4,500 cases of cancer are diagnosed every year in the UAE, making it the third leading cause of death in the country.

Patients will be accepted to the hospital from all emirates where services would either be free or highly subsidised.

The Al Jalila Foundation aims eventually to raise a total of Dh750 million for the 250-bed hospital which will span 50,000 square metres and is expected to be able to treat up to 30,000 patients per year.

UAE doctor says new lung cancer drug is a huge breakthrough in battle against the disease

The hospital will also work with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Medical Research Institute on research studies to advance cancer care.

"The hospital is set to become a leader in cancer care, and we are immensely grateful to the philanthropic community for their contributions, which are helping us in realising our objective of making quality health care accessible to the most vulnerable in society," said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman of the board of trustees at the Al Jalila Foundation.

"The development of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital stems from our vision to provide truly inclusive healthcare services and the high priority we place on the wellbeing of the UAE’s citizens and residents."

