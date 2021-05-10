UAE to send all federal government employees back to workplaces

Many government workers have resumed office duties across the country in recent months. Alamy

Federal government workers, including those working in ministries, must return to their workplaces after Eid Al Fitr.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) said the decision would be in place from May 16.

It does not affect people employed by local government – for example Dubai or Abu Dhabi's government – or local departments such as education and health.

Each emirate already has separate rules for local government employees.

Some emirates have different rules for federal employees too, with the move now bringing those in line.

FAHR said non-vaccinated employees will be required to undergo PCR tests on a weekly basis unless they have a good reason to have not been inoculated.

Women whose children learn from home are exempted until the end of this school year.

The rules have varied for public sector workplaces across the country. In Abu Dhabi, local and 'semi-government entities' remain at 30 per cent, as do many private sector workplaces.

