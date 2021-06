UAE steps up relief efforts to Sudan

Na07 SEP UNHCR An emergency aid flight over the weekend, carried approximately 100 tonnes of core relief to assist victims of floods across Sudan and South Sudan. All pictures courtesy Dubai Media Office (Dubai Media Office)

The UAE has intensified its relief efforts to Sudan, where severe flooding has killed more than 100 people and left thousands homeless.

Several aircraft carrying relief materials such as medical supplies, tents and blankets left for the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, in the past few days.

The aid is being co-ordinated by Emirates Red Crescent, and the UAE’s Dar Al Bar association has also launched an urgent campaign.

Sudan last week declared a three-month state of emergency over the flooding and the Emirates swung into action, with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, leading humanitarian efforts.

Sudan's worst flooding for a century has left thousands without homes and claimed the lives of more than 100 people. EPA

“We stand in solidarity with Sudan following the devastating floods,” Sheikh Mohamed said. “Our sincere condolences go out to the families of the victims, and we pray for the swift recovery of the injured. Our thoughts remain with the Sudanese people during these difficult times.”

The UN said the floods affected more than half a million people and destroyed or damaged tens of thousands of homes.

Khartoum, North Darfur, in the country’s west, and Sennar in the south were the worst-hit states.

The UAE also sent field medical teams to Sudan backed up by remote support from the the Emirates.

