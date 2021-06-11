UAE pledges to tackle global crises as UN Security Council member

The UAE will start its new term on the UN Security Council on January 1, 2022, the second time it has served on the body.

The country, elected to the council on Friday, has been a member of the UN since the UAE's founding in 1971 and held a seat once before from 1986 to 1987.

During its campaign for one of the five rotating seats on the council, the UAE focused on building bridges between members.

The campaign was launched in September 2020 and the UAE held virtual briefings to learn the views of all UN members to help with decision-making while serving on the council.

"The UAE has always been ready to shoulder its share of responsibility for the world’s most pressing challenges in collaboration with the international community and this was the driving force of our bid," said Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation.

"I hope that our history as a trusted partner and intermediary will enable us to make a lasting contribution during the two years we serve on the Security Council."

The diplomats representing the UAE said they would be working closely with all members.

"The UAE’s turn to serve on the Security Council is based on our belief that our values and principles can help drive progress to achieve our collective goal of international peace and security," UN Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh said.

"During the two years that we serve on the council, our team here in New York, in Abu Dhabi and across the globe will seek to work constructively with fellow member states to overcome divides and make demonstrable progress in addressing the most critical challenges of our time."

A big part of the UAE's focus will be on fighting climate change and tackling global health crises.

After the announcement, Ms Nusseibeh congratulated Albania, Brazil, Gabon and Ghana on their success in also gaining election to the Security Council.