UAE leaders send condolences following death of Umm Al Quwain royal

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral prayers for the late Sheikha Shamsa bint Majid, wife of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mu'alla. Wam

Tributes have been paid to the wife of the former ruler of Umm Al Quwain, who died on Sunday.

Sheikha Shamsa bint Majid was married to Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, who ruled the emirate from 1981 until his death in 2009.

She was the mother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Abdullah bin Rashid, Ali bin Rashid and Marwan bin Rashid Al Mualla.

The Ruler’s Court extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

A three-day mourning period starting on Monday will be observed in Umm Al Quwain.

Condolences have been shared by the heads of royal families across the UAE.

They included Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, the Ruler of Ajman; Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; and Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, the Ruler of Fujairah.

Her funeral was due to take place on Monday morning at Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in Al Ras, Umm Al Quwain.

