UAE defence minister and British official in talks on regional stability

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi spoke to James Heappey, Minister for the British Armed Forces

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, spoke to James Heappey, the British Minister for the Armed Forces. Wam
Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, has spoken to British Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey about stability in the region.

In a phone call on Wednesday, the officials discussed the UK's important role in resolving conflicts.

The pair spoke about historical relations between the two nations when it came to international efforts to maintain peace.

They also talked about developments in the region and efforts to establish peace in the Middle East.

The ministers discussed ways to enhance UAE-UK relations, particularly in the military sector, as part of ongoing cooperation between the two countries.

Mr Al Bowardi highlighted the importance of organising more military exercises, aimed at combating terrorism and extremism.

The minister also stressed the need to exchange experiences so as to develop the efficiency and capability of the two countries' militaries.

The British minister praised the UAE for its progress in a range of areas, and said he was eager to strengthen ties between countries.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining security in GCC countries.

Published: June 16, 2021 10:30 PM

