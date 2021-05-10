Ramadan 2021: UAE sends 37 tonnes of food aid to Afghanistan

The UAE has sent planes carrying 37 tonnes of food to Afghanistan as part of its Ramadan charity programme.

The shipment also included 7.2 metric tonnes of medical supplies to help 7,000 health sector workers contain the coronavirus.

This year’s initiative replicates efforts to combat Covid-19 during the holy month in 2020 when the Emirates sent medical equipment to more than 100 countries.

The UAE has provided over 2,000 metric tonnes of assistance to 135 countries, supporting more than two million medical professionals in the process.

"The UAE has always stood with brotherly and friendly countries in all circumstances that require solidarity and co-operation," said Eisa Salem Aldhaheri, UAE ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

"In this regard, the UAE today sent a plane carrying food supplies to Afghanistan to support families in need during this holy month."

