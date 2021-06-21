Prisoners in Ras Al Khaimah sell their artwork at popular shopping mall

A two-week exhibition at Manar Mall gives inmates a chance to display their work and earn money

Shoppers in Ras Al Khaimah can buy prison art at Manar Mall until the end of next week. Courtesy: RAK Police 
Ras Al Khaimah Police has organised a two-week exhibition at Manar Mall to help prisoners sell their artwork.

Some of the money made will be given to the artists and some will be used for rehabilitation programmes.

“The money received from selling the products is given to the inmates who made them, and a fraction of it goes towards supporting their rehabilitation programmes and training,” said Col Yaqoub Bu Laylah, head of the prisons department, Ras Al Khaimah Police.

Such exhibitions will help incarcerated individuals find something worthwhile to do after they are released.

Bakhoor burners and treasure boxes are just some of the hand-crafted items on sale. Courtesy: RAK Police
“This is part of our efforts to rehabilitate inmates and help them take advantage of their free time in a beneficial way by giving them the chance to do something they like,” Col Laylah said.

“Shoppers will also get the chance to see the talents of detainees that are grown and developed in prison.”

The exhibition is open daily from 10am to 10pm until the end of next week.

Last October, prisoners in Sharjah attended an art exhibition and in May inmates attended a calligraphy course, led by Sharjah Calligraphy Museum, to learn the basics of Al-Roka and Al-Diwani writing.

Prisoners in Dubai have also been taught how to become yoga and fitness instructors, including how to design a training programme, manage a session and treat injuries.

Authorities hope such initiatives will improve prisoner behaviour, reduce tension in jails and help prepare inmates for a life outside jail.

Published: June 21, 2021 02:59 PM

