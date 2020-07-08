President Sheikh Khalifa establishes Frontline Heroes Office

President Sheikh Khalifa has launched the Frontline Heroes Office to recognise the efforts of people protecting the public in times of crisis.

The new organisation will be chaired by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Sheikh Mohamed, along with fellow UAE leaders, has lauded the crucial contribution of health care workers to the nation's ongoing fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in recent months.

The office will have its headquarters in Abu Dhabi but there will be scope for separate branches to be opened across the Emirates.

The Frontline Heroes Office aims to raise awareness of the key role played by the frontline workers during crises and emergencies, while also looking after their needs, addressing their priorities and drawing up strategies to support them.

An online database of frontline workers will be created, utilising information from local and federal bodies and private organisations.

The newly-formed office is to also run events, grant rewards, present appreciation certificates and hand out honorary medals.

In May, Sheikh Mohamed heaped praise on medics for leading the country's response to the coronavirus.

“God bless you all. I would like to thank everyone in this [health] sector in person but please send them all my regards,” he said.

"We are proud in front of the entire world of how we responded to this challenge. Today you are the UAE’s source of pride.”