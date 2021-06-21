Dubai Customs foil passenger’s attempt to smuggle 9.6kg of cocaine

Drugs were concealed in the inner linings of a passenger’s bags

Dubai Customs employs different methods to effectively combat smuggling attempts. Courtesy Dubai Customs
Dubai Customs employs different methods to effectively combat smuggling attempts. Courtesy Dubai Customs

Dubai Customs officers seized more than nine kilograms of cocaine being smuggled through Dubai International Airport's Terminal 3.

The drugs were concealed in the inner linings of a passenger’s bags.

“Our inspection officers suspected this passenger coming from a foreign country, who had 3 pieces of luggage with him,” said Khalifa bin Shahin, acting manager, Terminal 3.

“At the checkpoint, the passenger denied carrying any illegitimate goods, but he looked confused and his body language showed he was not telling the truth.”

A search of the man’s luggage revealed he was carrying 9.6kg of pure cocaine.

The suspect and the bags were handed over to Dubai Police.

The date of the incident was not revealed.

Read More

This Colombian man attempted to smuggle more than 30,000 euros worth of cocaine under his toupee. Courtesy: Policia Nacional15 of the world's most brazen and bizarre smuggling attempts

Dubai foils biggest drug-smuggling attempt at port and seizes 662kg of narcotics

“Despite the creative tricks some passengers use to hide prohibited materials, our highly trained inspectors and advanced systems can thwart all smuggling attempts,” Mr Shahin said.

Ibrahim Kamali, director of Passenger Operations Department, said Dubai Customs employs different tools and technologies to effectively combat smuggling attempts.

These include the Dubai Airport Smart Bag Inspection System and Dubai Customs’ Smart Risk Engine, which was developed in-house to track and intercept suspicious shipments.

Dubai Customs revealed the news of its latest drug seizure ahead of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Saturday.

Published: June 21, 2021 06:54 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, July 19, 2020. Eid Al Adha Corniche lights. Victor Besa / The National Section: NA Reporter:

Eid Al Adha 2021: when will the holiday begin in the UAE?

Heritage
An Iraqi worker is seen during the reconstruction of the "Al Hadba" leaning minaret in Mosul’s war-ravaged old town, on December 15, 2019. AFP

Four years after ISIS, reconstruction of Mosul sites remains a priority

Iraq
Regent's flagship seaglider vehicle aims to safely transport commercial passengers by 2025. Courtesy Regent

Why commuting in a flying ferry between Abu Dhabi and Dubai might one day be possible

Travel
Yahsat, a Mubadala-owned satellites operator, plans to list 30% of its shares on the ADX. Courtesy: Mubadala

Mubadala's Yahsat plans to sell at least 30% of shares in Abu Dhabi IPO

Business
The new Land Cruiser 300 with Abu Dhabi Police signage. Photo: Al Futtaim

Dubai and Abu Dhabi police forces get Toyota's 2022 Land Cruiser

Transport
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read