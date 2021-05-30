Dozens of retailers fined in Dubai for flouting Covid-19 safety rules

Shop staff wear face masks to adhere with Covid-19 rules at Al Aweer fruit and vegetable market in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National.

Dozens of stores in Dubai were fined for flouting Covid-19 safety rules on Saturday.

Inspectors from Dubai Economy issued 56 fines to retailers in malls and markets, mostly for breaches related to face masks and social distancing.

In total, 32 stores in shopping malls were caught failing to enforce social distancing and the use of face masks, while 20 restaurants and cafes were penalised for providing dine-in services after permitted working hours.

Four open market shops were fined for non-compliance with other precautionary measures.

The retailers are in shopping malls and markets in Al Barsha, Hor Al Anz, Dubai Marina and Saih Shuaib.

Failure to enforce social distancing was mainly seen in queues at payment counters during a three-day super sale promotion, which ran from May 27 to 29.

The authority said it would continue to carry out inspections to ensure public safety, with a particular focus on shopping malls and other places that are likely to become crowded.

Dubai Economy urged traders to follow the Covid-19 precautionary measures.

It also called on the public to report any breaches through the Dubai Consumer app, by calling 600 545555 or through its official website consumerrights.ae

