Abu Dhabi grants housing loans and waives repayments for Emiratis worth Dh2.21bn

Abu Dhabi's Al Samha housing project for Emiratis. Courtesy: Ministry of Presidential Affairs

More than 1,600 Emiratis were granted housing loans or had their debts cleared by the Abu Dhabi government on Sunday.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said housing loans would be granted to citizens in Abu Dhabi, and ordered for retirees and families of deceased mortgagors to be exempt from loan repayments.

The total value of the loans and exemptions is Dh2.21 billion, with 1,656 citizens to benefit, according to the statement published by Abu Dhabi Media Office.

Sheikh Mohamed gave the order following directives from President Sheikh Khalifa.

Under the directives of Khalifa bin Zayed, Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans to be disbursed to citizens #inAbuDhabi and for retirees and families of deceased mortgagors to be exempt from loan repayments. pic.twitter.com/gIkP3US4mm — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) May 9, 2021

It is the first round of housing loan approvals made in the emirate this year and coincides with Eid Al Fitr.

Emiratis who have worked for at least 15 years and lived in the UAE for a decade or longer can apply for loans ranging from Dh500,000 to Dh2.25 million from the government to buy a home or plot of land on which to build a house.

This loan is repaid over the remainder of their lives but can sometimes be waived if a directive is issued. Typically, these directives exempt retired or low-income Emiratis.

The loans are distributed by Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme. An alternative scheme is run by Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

MATCH INFO Mumbai Indians 186-6 (20 ovs)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

UAE v Ireland 1st ODI, UAE win by 6 wickets 2nd ODI, January 12 3rd ODI, January 14 4th ODI, January 16

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

