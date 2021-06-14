Abu Dhabi campaign aims to protect workers from heat stress

The initiative complements a summer ban on outside work during the hottest times of the day

From June 15, staff will not be allowed to work outside between 12.30pm and 3pm. Victor Besa / The National
Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre is running an awareness campaign to protect workers from heat stress during the summer months.

The annual Safety in Heat campaign coincides with the start of the midday work ban.

According to government rules, outside work is not permitted between 12.30pm and 3pm from June 15 until September 15.

Companies that break the rules face fines of Dh5,000 ($1,360) for each worker, up to a maximum of Dh50,000. Depending on the severity of the breach, the company could also have its status downgraded by the the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

UAE weather: sunny, partly cloudy and dusty at times

Employers and supervisors will be reminded about taking precautionary measures to protect their workers from the summer heat.

Officials will also educate workers about the risks they run by being exposed to sunlight during the hottest times of the day.

Matar Al Nuaimi, director general of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said workers and employers must be aware of their rights and duties.

The campaign is aimed at workers in the construction, waste, energy, tourism, culture, health, transportation and food industries.

Businesses that require work to be done outdoors must familiarise themselves with the safety requirements and implement them.

Promotional materials will be distributed to companies in the capital to reduce the number of heat-related illnesses. Online training will also be given, the centre said.

Businesses must print instructions about eating healthy food, drinking water, taking breaks and wearing suitable personal protective equipment. The printouts should be distributed to their workers.

Covid-19 safety measures should also be followed to keep staff safe.

Abu Dhabi Municipality inspectors on a safety inspection – in pictures

Published: June 14, 2021 01:27 PM

