UAE and Egypt drop second batch of aid into northern Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The UAE Ministry of Defence announced the completion of the second humanitarian and relief aid drop by the air forces of the Emirates and Egypt over northern Gaza on Tuesday.

Joint teams carried out the operation using three aircraft carrying about 42 tonnes of food and medical aid, bringing the total to 78 tonnes since the operation was launched, state news agency Wam reported.

Footage shows military personnel hard at work as they fly over the Gaza Strip and drop aid to help alleviate those trapped below.

The operation, which is set to run for several weeks, is part of Gallant Knight 3, which was launched in November 2023 to support Palestinian civilians.

Gaza is in need of vast quantities of aid, as five months of war have left many of its 2.3 million people at risk of starvation.

Israel controls the entry of relief supplies into the enclave through Gaza's Rafah border crossing with Egypt and the Kerem Shalom crossing.

The Erez/Beit Hanoun land entry point into northern Gaza has also been closed by the Israelis, while a maritime blockade is in place.

Alongside the aerial drops, a plan to deliver aid to Gaza by sea was endorsed by the EU on Tuesday.

However, humanitarian groups warn that the only way to prevent widespread famine is for Israel to allow more lorries to bring food into the enclave by land.

The international community is applying more pressure on Israel over the crisis, with American voices growing increasingly firm.

“Our goal is clear – to establish a comprehensive aid strategy that includes air, land and sea routes to maximise the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza and ensure that aid is distributed to everyone in Gaza who needs it,” US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Monday.

Floating hospital to treat patients from Gaza: in pictures