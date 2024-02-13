President Sheikh Mohamed holds Gaza talks with Turkey’s Erdogan in Dubai

President Sheikh Mohamed and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the conflict in Gaza at a meeting in Dubai on Tuesday.

The meeting took place on day two of the World Governments Summit, for which Turkey is a guest of honour.

Sheikh Mohamed discussed strengthening bilateral relations with Mr Erdogan, and how best to boost the countries’ economic partnership.

He highlighted the growth in UAE-Turkish relations, especially in investment, trade, energy, technology and sustainable development.

The two leaders also discussed regional developments, specifically in the Gaza Strip, and emphasised the need for international efforts to halt hostilities in the Palestinian enclave.

Mr Erdogan thanked Sheikh Mohamed for making Turkey a guest of honour at this year’s summit and extended his condolences over the death of four UAE Armed Forces personnel in a terrorist attack in Somalia.

The two leaders also emphasised the need to prevent further escalation in the Middle East.

Mr Erdogan, meanwhile, said Israel must accept an independent Palestinian state as he addressed the World Governments Summit on Tuesday.