UAE President receives speaker of Turkish national assembly

President Sheikh Mohamed received Numan Kurtulmus, Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohamed passed on his regards to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, and both expressed their wish to enhance ties at all levels between the two nations.

The meeting emphasised support for common causes regionally and globally, as well as the role of parliaments in promoting peace and shared humanitarian values worldwide.

Also present was Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council.

Sheikh Mohamed was also briefed on Tuesday on the key initiatives and future projects of the Federal Geographic Information Centre (FGIC).

During the briefing, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, he was presented with a copy of the UAE’s General Map in both Arabic and English.

Officials outlined a number of key initiatives undertaken since the establishment of the centre, including the Union Atlas, a project that provides a database of reliable spatial geographic and statistical information.

This is intended to benefit various sectors across the country, particularly in the areas of education, health, the economy and environment.

Another key project is the National Geospatial Features Catalogue, which assigns definitions and codes to every geographic feature within the national spatial framework.