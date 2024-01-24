President Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad of Bahrain discuss pursuit of peace in region

President Sheikh Mohamed and Bahrain's King Hamad discussed the pursuit of a peace process in the Middle East, during a meeting in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The talks took place as Sheikh Mohamed visited King Hamad at his Abu Dhabi residence, state news agency Wam reported.

UAE President visits King of Bahrain at his residence in Abu Dhabi#WamNews https://t.co/ctkRuEcBru pic.twitter.com/fXHMCo62mA — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) January 24, 2024

"The two sides discussed the latest developments in the Middle East and the importance of pursuing all efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace process that will promote stability, development, and prosperity for people throughout the region," said Wam.

"The meeting explored ways to enhance bilateral co-operation across various sectors, with the aim of advancing both nations’ development goals and meeting their peoples’ aspirations for continued progress and prosperity."

The leaders also reaffirmed the importance of further strengthening collaboration across the Gulf region for the benefit of Gulf Co-operation Council member states and to help realise the ambitions of their citizens.

They also praised the strong ties between the UAE and Bahrain.

Read More President Sheikh Mohamed announces Artificial Intelligence council for Abu Dhabi

Also in attendance were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court, and Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security.