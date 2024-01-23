UAE sends 50 tonnes of food aid to Burkina Faso

The UAE has sent an aid plane carrying 50 tonnes of food aid to Burkina Faso.

The aid is a continuation of the UAE's “humanitarian approach to extend a helping hand to countries in times of need”, state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday.

“The UAE has sent an aid plane to meet the needs of the most vulnerable categories of families impacted by food security challenges, who mainly consist of children, the elderly and women,” said Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations.

“Dispatching the plane is part of endeavours that contribute to support national and international efforts to achieve food security for a large segment of Burkina Faso’s residents, who are severely suffering.

“The UAE’s contributions aim to reinforce bilateral relations across various fields to enhance ties between the two countries.”

About 3 per cent of people in the northern areas of Burkina Faso are said to be experiencing catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity, according to the World Food Programme.

Since 2018, the security situation in the country has deteriorated due to the growing presence of armed groups.

This has led to increased displacement, which in turn has amplified food and nutritional insecurity across the country.