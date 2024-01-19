Sheikh Mohammed approves new Dubai government appointments

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has approved a series of new appointments in Dubai government entities.

Aisha Abdulla Miran has been appointed as director general of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai.

Dr Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi has been appointed as director general of Dubai Courts.

Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi has been appointed as director general of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

And Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita has been appointed as the director general of the Dubai Land Department, in addition to his current role as chief executive of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency.

“We wish the newly appointed leaders all the best as they embark on this new journey of serving the city and its people, building on our past accomplishments,” Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, wrote on X.

“We will be keenly following their progress in the next phase, with the aim of further raising levels of service excellence in government, aligned with our strategic aspirations.”