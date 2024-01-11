President Sheikh Mohamed attends swearing-in ceremony for new government ministers

President Sheikh Mohamed has shared pictures on social media of new government ministers being sworn in.

Sheikh Mohamed shared the images on X on Thursday evening. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, were also in attendance.

"I was honoured to join my brother Mohammed bin Rashid today at the swearing-in of new government ministers," Sheikh Mohamed said.

"We congratulate them and wish them success in serving the nation and achieving our shared ambitions for continued development and progress. We also thank all ministers who previously served and commend their dedicated efforts over the years."

It was announced last week that Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi had been named Minister of State for Youth, a move Sheikh Mohammed said was influenced by public nominations.

Mariam Al Mheiri left her role as Minister of Environment and Climate Change to serve as Head of the International Affairs Office in the Presidential Court.

She is succeeded in the ministerial post by Dr Amna Al Shamsi, who has quickly moved up the ranks of young government officials.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, takes on an expanded role as Deputy Prime Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs.

In other changes, Mohammed Al Mazrouei was appointed Minister of State for Defence Affairs.