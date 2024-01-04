President Sheikh Mohamed receives leader of Turkmenistan

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday received Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed exchanged New Year's greetings with his counterpart before discussing relations between the UAE and Turkmenistan.

Co-operation in various developmental, investment and economic areas, including renewable energy, food security, infrastructure development and other vital fields were discussed.

The meeting came after Sheikh Mohamed witnessed the oaths of four newly appointed UAE ambassadors.

These appointments include ambassadors to various nations, as well as to Unesco.