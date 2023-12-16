UAE and Turkish leaders call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

President Sheikh Mohamed on Saturday spoke to Recep Tayyip Erdogan by phone to strengthen UAE-Turkey co-operation.

The leaders exchanged views on international issues, particularly the latest developments in the Israel-Gaza war.

The President joined Turkey’s leader in emphasising the importance of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Both called for the protection of civilians in accordance with international law, the secure and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid, and they rejected the forced displacement of people.

Sheikh Mohamed also joined Mr Erdogan in stressing the need to find a path towards a just and comprehensive peace through the two-state solution to re-establish stability and security in the region.

The outcome of the Cop28 climate conference, that concluded in Dubai’s Expo City this week, was also discussed as both leaders highlighted the significance of the UAE Consensus on the Global Stocktake.