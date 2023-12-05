Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets climate policy and space sector leaders at Cop28

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, met climate policy and space sector decision-makers at the Space Agencies Leaders’ Summit on Tuesday.

The event at Cop28 brought together representatives of more than 20 international space agencies.

Meeting in Dubai’s Expo City, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the UAE's clean energy and space projects and noted how they promote the country's dedication to innovation.

He also praised international space agencies for their role in advancing knowledge and solutions for environmental protection and sustainable development.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council.

Those present discussed ways of enhancing data sharing between established and emerging space nations, as well as strengthening climate research by allocating resources and funding.

It concluded with a pledge to enhance space-based climate initiatives by financing programmes and strengthening research in line with the commitments made in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

International space agencies also agreed to improve how scientific data is shared among the different nations or groups involved.

The UAE Space Agency has played a key role at Cop28, which this year includes a Space pavilion that has the theme of “Space for Sustainability”.