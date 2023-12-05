President Sheikh Mohamed arrives in Doha for GCC summit

President Sheikh Mohamed has arrived in Qatar for the 44th GCC Summit.

He was welcomed to Doha's Hamad International Airport by Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar.

Sheikh Mohamed is leading the UAE delegation to the summit, which includes Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, National Security Adviser and Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Other members of the delegation are Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs' Families Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali Al Shamsi, secretary general of the Supreme Council for National Security, Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President, Khalifa Al Marar, Minister of State, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of the Executive Council, and Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa, UAE Ambassador to Qatar.