UAE leaders renew ‘ever-higher ambitions’ in Union Day message

President Sheikh Mohamed took the opportunity to reflect on the UAE’s past while outlining his hopes for the future in a Union Day address on Saturday.

“On Union Day, we renew our determination, holding on to our roots as we raise our flag with ever-higher ambitions,” he posted on X.

He was joined by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, who spoke of the country’s “bright future” in a messaging marking the nation's 52nd Union Day.

He wrote: “52 years have passed since the union of the state. It has shaped people and edified buildings, it has upheld its place among nations and it has modelled for the people of the Union a bright future, God willing.

On Union Day, we renew our determination, holding on to our roots as we raise our flag with ever-higher ambitions. pic.twitter.com/teLalk6QPA — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) December 2, 2023

“In the spirit of union, the founders gathered. May God have mercy on them and their hearts and efforts united, and in the spirit of union, thousands are working today across this blessed and precious land with all sincerity and dedication.

“And in the spirit of the union, Mohamed Bin Zayed and his brothers are steering the ship towards new global horizons, God willing.”

It comes after the President said on Friday that the UAE will continue to assist nations and communities in need by reinforcing global involvement and establishing partnerships around the globe.

READ MORE Babies Zayed and Emarat among first born on Union Day

“The people of the UAE are central to our efforts to progress,” said Sheikh Mohamed.

“It is through devotion and selflessness towards the nation that true accomplishments are realised.

“Above all, unity and loyalty are the firm foundations laid by the late Sheikh Zayed and his brothers for our nation that underpin our achievements and will continue to do so in the coming decades, God willing.”

He also noted that this year's Union Day comes as the UAE hosts the largest international event on environment and climate, Cop28.