President Sheikh Mohamed welcomes Ugandan leader for talks on progress and prosperity

President Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Monday for talks on a number of issues, including the Cop28 climate change conference taking place in the UAE at the end of this month.

The leaders also discussed ways to improve relations between the two countries, including co-operation in the investment, economic, renewable energy, environmental and sustainability sectors.

Mr Museveni is in the UAE for a working visit. The talks took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

The President of Uganda conveyed his country's desire to expand economic and investment co-operation with the UAE to fulfil their shared interests and aspirations, state news agency Wam reported.