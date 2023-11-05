Two aircraft carrying aid from UAE arrive in Chad

Two UAE humanitarian aircraft have arrived in Amdjarass, Chad, carrying 19 tonnes of humanitarian aid for Sudanese refugees and the local community.

The aid includes computers, stationery, school bags, more than 1,500 winter clothes, 500 blankets, 20 laptops, more than 1,000 copies of the Quran and 930 solar-powered smart lighting devices.

Sewing machines were also delivered to allow those displaced to open a sewing workshop.

The aid included pumps to complete the drilling of new wells that will provide drinking water as well as several water pumps for the city’s main water station.

The shipment was received by the Emirati humanitarian team which includes representatives from the Emirates Red Crescent, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, in co-ordination with the UAE Office for the Co-ordination of Foreign Aid in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, state news agency Wam reported.

Read More UAE sends 13 tonnes of food to Chad to boost Sudan relief effort

On Monday, a second well created by the UAE aid team in Chad began operating in Amdjarass city as part of a humanitarian project to provide clean drinking water.

The UAE has provided food supplies, tents and medical assistance for thousands of Sudanese refugees in Chad who fled conflict in their homeland following the outbreak of war in April.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF has resulted in thousands of deaths and forced more than five million from their homes.

About a million of those displaced have fled to neighbouring countries, including Egypt, South Sudan and Chad.

In July, the UAE opened a field hospital in Amdjarass to bolster health services and to treat the rising number of refugees.

Staff at the hospital have treated more than 9,000 patients and performed 116 different operations since it opened.

The site has been equipped with intensive care equipment and solar-powered lighting systems.

The UAE has also provided a boys' school, girls' school and primary school for Sudanese children.