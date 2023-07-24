Sheikh Khaled meets Malaysian Crown Prince

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, held high level talks with Malaysian Crown Prince Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah in the UAE capital on Monday.

Sheikh Khaled discussed the close ties between the allies with the Regent of Pahang, who is the son of King Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah.

The two men reviewed opportunities for further collaboration between the countries during a meeting held at the offices of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, for which Sheikh Khaled serves as chairman.

Saif Saeed Ghobash, secretary general of the council, and Mansour Al Dhaheri, were also in attendance.

Strong links between the UAE and the South-East Asian nation span several decades.

The Malaysian embassy was opened in Abu Dhabi in 1983 and the UAE embassy in Kuala Lumpur in 1995.

In February, the King of Malaysia travelled to the UAE for a state visit.

In May, Sheikh Khaled embarked on an official visit to Malaysia, marking his first overseas engagement since being appointed Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in March.

During the tour he was honoured for his efforts to bolster relations between the UAE and Malaysia during a royal reception hosted by King Sultan in Kuala Lumpur.

The Malaysian monarch gave Sheikh Khaled two medals in recognition of his work at a ceremony at the Istana Negara Palace.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince received the Darjah Kaerabat Sri Indera Mahkota Pahang Yang Amat Dihormati – the Most Esteemed Royal Family Order of Pahang – and the Seri Maharaja Mangku Negara – the Most Esteemed Order of the Defender of the Realm.

Sheikh Khaled and King Sultan also enjoyed a dazzling display by the UAE's Al Fursan aerobatics team as part of his stay in Malaysia.

The fly-by was a highlight of Sheikh Khaled's tour of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition.

Sheikh Khaled visited the stands of several marine and aerospace technology companies taking part in the exhibition, including UAE defence conglomerate Edge.

