Sheikh Hamdan hails UAE armed forces as guardians of nation at ceremony in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, underlined the significant role played by the country's armed forces in maintaining security after attending a national service graduation ceremony.

Sheikh Hamdan was among the guests celebrating the accomplishments of the 18th class of national service recruits at an event held in Seih Hafeir in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, state news agency Wam reported.

The latest cohort were honoured for successfully completing their specialised training which aims to equip them for the challenges of active duty.

Sheikh Hamdan congratulated the graduates and stressed the importance of training the military to safeguard the nation.

He said military service provided crucial foundations for young Emiratis preparing to serve their nation.

He urged the national service class to uphold the values of loyalty and belonging while carrying out their duties and to play their part in making the UAE a “symbol of security and safety”, Wam said.

He said military personnel were the guardians of the nation.

The ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, adviser for special affairs at the Presidential Court.

It featured a briefing on the extensive training carried out by the recruits, followed by a field demonstration of their sniper skills and an exercise showing their proficiency in evacuating people in the event of an attack.

“This demonstration showcased their advanced level of training and their unwavering readiness to handle extraordinary situations with the utmost expertise,” Wam said.