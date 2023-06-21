Sheikh Hamdan launches Dubai’s Digital Strategy

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Wednesday launched Dubai’s Digital Strategy, which aims to bring in a new era of digital transformation in the emirate.

The emirate's new strategy “is based on a vision to digitalise all aspects of life in Dubai and establish a reliable, robust digital system that enhances the digital economy and empowers a digitally driven society”, Dubai Media Office said.

The strategy is centred on seven pillars: digital city, digital economy, data and statistics, digital talent, digital infrastructure, cyber security and digital competitiveness.

We launched the Dubai Digital Strategy today along with initiatives that are set to accelerate the emirate's transformative journey into the world's digital capital. Aligned with the targets of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the emirate will develop innovative new initiatives…

In addition, it aims to enhance the output of the digital economy, increase the positive impact of digital well-being by 90 per cent, achieve top rankings in the UN's Local Online Service Index and launch 50 digital city experiences that are seamless, interconnected, proactive, predictable and high impact, the statement added.

The strategy represents an advanced stage and a new milestone in Dubai’s digital transformation.

At present, the digitisation rate of government services is at 99.5 per cent, while the paperless government objective has been achieved 100 per cent. Digital transactions account for 87 per cent of total government service transactions.

Sheikh Hamdan also launched the Digital City Experiences initiative to develop an integrated and connected city, providing consistent digital experiences to citizens, residents, visitors and entrepreneurs.

The initiative seeks to achieve these objectives by connecting fragmented digital services in Dubai and compiling them into an integrated system that values privacy, focuses on users and provides them with options.

This month, Sheikh Hamdan approved projects to support the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 strategy and boost the emirate’s competitiveness and future readiness.

The emirate also recently unveiled an initiative to attract digital start-ups as the UAE seeks to double the contribution of the tech sector to its gross domestic product over the next decade.