President Sheikh Mohamed orders Dh7.3m for development of Hebron city

President Sheikh Mohamed has ordered the allocation of Dh7.3 million ($2m) to support the municipality of Hebron in Palestine.

The grant will contribute to the continuing development in the West Bank city.

The funding is part of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people and will be administered by Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), in co-operation with the Emirati-Palestinian Friendship Club.

The DMT held a meeting to discuss the implementation process and how to enhance co-operation in municipal work, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

Mohammed Al Shorafa, chairman of the DMT, welcomed the Palestinian delegation to the UAE and reaffirmed the leadership’s keenness in supporting the Palestinian people.

Read More President Sheikh Mohamed meets Russia's Vladimir Putin

On June 3, the UAE announced a contribution of $20 million for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The agency provides education, healthcare, relief and social services to Palestinian refugees and is funded almost entirely by contributions from UN member states.

Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, announced the contribution by the Emirates, to be disbursed over the next two years, during a meeting of the Ad Hoc Committee of the General Assembly for the Announcement of Voluntary Contributions to UNRWA.

“UNRWA’s current financial situation is precarious and the agency’s future hangs in the balance. Through the UAE’s support we aim to contribute to a more predictable and sustained funding of the agency,” Ms Nusseibeh said.

“Not only does UNRWA play a vital role in improving the lives of millions of Palestinian refugees, the agency contributes to maintaining regional security and stability.”

Since 2018, the UAE's assistance to Palestine has amounted to $541m, including $139.3 through the UNRWA.