Abu Dhabi introduces new rules for recreational fishing

Abu Dhabi has introduced new rules on recreational fishing and competitions that are held in the emirate's waters.

In addition to the existing requirement to have a licence, the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi has set out what anglers can and can't do.

As per previous rules, every angler, including those on pleasure boats, requires a licence.

The licence is available from the Tamm government services portal at a cost of Dh30 for a week and Dh120 for a year.

Applicants must be over 18. Those under 18 can accompany an adult with a valid recreational fishing licence.

Recreational fishing gear may include line and hooks or spear guns when free diving or by any other method specified by the agency.

When spearfishing, the internationally recognised diving flag (alpha white and blue) must be displayed and there must be at least three people on board the boat – a driver and two licence holders.

Marine fishing competition organisers in Abu Dhabi must get a permit from the agency.

The permit holder is responsible for providing necessary tools and equipment for security and safety and other agency-specified requirements.

Applicants need to specify the proposed location, date and time of the competition, as well as the type and quantity of the targeted species, fishing tools and gear that will be used and the number of participants.

Applications must also outline how they plan to dispose of the fish caught.

A report needs to be filed with the agency at the end of the fishing trip outlining details of species and quantities of the fish caught.

Licences and marine fishing competition permits must be presented upon request to an agency employee or other authority. This also applies to holders of internationally accredited licences for free diving.

The agency said fish or marine species caught must not be disposed of until returning to land or reaching the anchorage or landing area and should not be sold. It said fish should not be kept as trophies.

The permitted daily quota is 24 fish species per person and per pleasure boat.

The agency prohibits the fishing of species including painted sweetlips, yellow grouper, red coral, sea horse fish, parrot fish, sharks and stingrays of all kinds, sea turtles, whales and dolphins, dugongs and corals. It is also prohibited to trade, keep or damage any of these species.