UAE Cabinet approves plans to tackle drugs and encourage green initiatives

The UAE Cabinet has approved a plan to tackle the importation and distribution of drugs by announcing the formation of a new committee.

The plan includes an Anti-Drug Council, which will be headed by Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, which will also enhance international co-operation in drug enforcement, strengthen the role of federal ministries and local authorities, provide means of early detection and improve treatment for addicts.

"Drugs are the scourge of this age, the cancer of societies and an epidemic targeting our dearest possessions, targeting young people, and combating it is a national duty for every parent and every government and security official," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

"The solidarity of government and educational agencies, security institutions and families together is the impregnable barrier to those who want evil to us and our children."

The Cabinet also reviewed a range of initiatives to encourage companies and individuals to use clean energy and green technology and support the improvement of air quality.

"A working group has been assigned to complete the study of regulating carbon emissions in the country before it is practically approved by the Cabinet," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"Preserving the environment is everyone's responsibility. We want economic development that preserves our environment for future generations."

The Cabinet also adopted the National Sports Strategy 2031, which aims to increase the practising of sports in society to reach more than 70 per cent of the population.

The strategy will also develop elite sports professionals, discover talented athletes in schools, update the methodology of school physical education, develop sports federations and develop the sports law.

"Sport is the best alternative for our youth, it is the strong shield for the health of our society, and it is the way to raise the flag of our country in many international forums," Sheikh Mohammed said.