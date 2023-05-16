UAE invites Syria to attend Cop28 climate summit in Dubai

Syria has been invited to attend the Cop28 climate summit later this year at Expo City Dubai.

Abdul Hakeem Al Nuaimi, charge d'affaires of the UAE Embassy in Damascus, handed Syria's President Bashar Al Assad the invitation on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed.

The announcement was made via the UAE Embassy in Damascus's Twitter page on Monday.

Tens of thousands of people are expected in Dubai for the summit, which takes place from November 30 to December 12.

The event is expected to be attended by about 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, leaders of global industrial sectors, private sector representatives and climate experts, who will converge on the city for about a fortnight of intense talks to tackle the climate crisis.