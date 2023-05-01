Vice President sets out UAE's tourism goals on visit to Arabian Travel Market

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has hailed the UAE tourism sector's post-pandemic revival and underlined the country's ambitions to attract 40 million hotel guests by 2031.

Sheikh Mohammed set out the UAE's plans to establish the “best and most active economy in the world” — with tourism growth at its heart — after visiting the opening day of the 30th annual Arabian Travel Market on Monday.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to flock to Dubai World Trade Centre for the four-day global gathering.

The Dubai Ruler delivered an upbeat address in which he highlighted global tourism's resurgence following three years of decline brought about by the Covid-19 outbreak.

He said the Emirates had witnessed a 70 per cent increase in tourism spending in 2022, which he said was the best in the region.

During my visit today to the Arabian Travel Market 2023, which hosts 2,000 tourism entities from 150 countries around the world.



Global tourism has rebounded after three years of decline. The UAE’S tourism sector has also made a strong comeback, with tourist spending in 2022… pic.twitter.com/Iynxe8qoCX — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 1, 2023

“Global tourism has rebounded after three years of decline,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

“The UAE’S tourism sector has also made a strong comeback, with tourist spending in 2022 increasing by 70 per cent to reach Dh121 billion, leading the region.

“We have set a target of reaching 40 million tourists within seven years, and increasing the tourism sector's contribution to our GDP to Dh450 billion.

“We remain committed to developing all sectors of our national economy, with the goal of building the best and most active economy in the world.”

UAE aims for tourism surge

Sheikh Mohammed first set out the UAE's future goals for the years ahead in November, when he announced a national tourism strategy.

The UAE aims to attract Dh100 billion in tourism investment as part of its 2031 vision.

“Today, we adopted our national tourism strategy until 2031,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted in November.

“Today, we are among the top 10 tourist destinations in the world and our goal is to accelerate our competitiveness by attracting Dh100bn in additional tourism investments to this vital sector and receiving 40 million hotel guests in 2031.”

Building a sustainable future

Sustainability in tourism will be high on the agenda at the Arabian Travel Market.

This year’s event focuses on efforts to cut carbon emissions, with those in attendance to hear from experts and industry leaders about how the sector is working towards that goal.

“My colleagues and I cannot wait to welcome participants to the 30th edition of Arabian Travel Market, which will bring our industry together in Dubai to explore this year’s theme, Working Towards Net Zero,” exhibition director Danielle Curtis told official news agency Wam.

How big data can benefit the tourism sector was up for discussion on the first day, with experts offering their views in a panel session.

The return of luxury travel is also taking centre stage this week, with other sessions focusing on markets including China, India and the GCC.