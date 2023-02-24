Sheikh Khaled visits Idex and Navdex in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed visited the International Defence Exhibition (Idex) and Naval Defence Exhibition at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre

Sheikh Khaled, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office and a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, visited the pavilions of domestic and international companies displaying naval and air defence solutions and equipment.

He was briefed on initiatives to strengthen the UAE’s capabilities in the defence and security sector.

Thousands of delegates and exhibitors descended on Adnec for the two events, which ran alongside each other.

At Idex, which attracts defence sector companies from around the world, the UAE Armed Forces and Abu Dhabi Police signed deals worth Dh21.14 billion in the first four days of the event, organisers said.

Navdex, which features the latest innovative technologies in the maritime defence industry, brings together experts and specialists from all over the world.