Idex 2023: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praises rise of UAE defence industry

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid hailed the growth of the UAE's defence industry as key to its mission to uphold peace and unity during a visit to Abu Dhabi's Idex on Wednesday.

The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai said the nation's "impressive defence capabilities" were pivotal to its efforts to protect itself from "all threats to its security and integrity".

Sheikh Mohammed delivered his remarks after attending the global gathering with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai.

“The impressive defence capabilities of the UAE and the progress of our defense industry reflects our commitment to upholding the values of peace and human unity as well as our determination to maintaining our nation’s sustainable progress and protecting it from all threats to its security and integrity,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

He congratulated organisers on the successful staging of the event, which he said had emerged as one of the world's leading defence industry exhibitions over the past three decades.

Idex will host about 1,350 companies, 350 delegations and scores of military personnel, officials and decision-makers during the week-long conference.

About 130,000 people from 65 countries are expected to attend the event, which concludes on Friday.

Sheikh Mohammed visited the stands of various exhibitors, including Edge, the UAE’s largest defence conglomerate, and Tawazun Council, the country's defence and security industry regulator.

He met Sheikh Talal Khaled Al Ahmad Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, and Acting Minister of Defence of Kuwait, on the sidelines of Idex.

Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Hamdan were accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai Media Council, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Staff Lt Gen Issa Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, and a number of senior officials.

