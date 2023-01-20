President Sheikh Mohamed receives call from Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday discussed bilateral relations in a phone call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The two leaders also reviewed the latest developments in the Ukrainian crisis and a number of issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the importance of continuing communication and talks to find political solutions to the Ukrainian crisis, in light of the humanitarian and economic fallout that has had an impact on the entire world.

He emphasised the UAE's humanitarian approach, which is based on providing aid to everyone. He also stressed the UAE's support for all initiatives and efforts aimed at reaching a political solution that puts an end to the crisis and re-establishes security, stability and peace.

Sheikh Mohamed also offered his condolences to Mr Zelenskyy over the death of Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi and a number of officials and civilians, who died in a helicopter crash.

Mr Zelenskyy thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the humanitarian support that the UAE continues to provide to the Ukrainian people and for his active role in promoting peace.

Earlier this month, the UAE delivered a second batch of household electricity generators for Ukraine to Warsaw.

The generators provide energy in Ukrainian homes and alleviate the tough living conditions of families affected by the crisis as the conflict with Russia goes on.

In December, the UAE announced plans to send 2,500 household electricity generators to Ukraine, where the war has damaged infrastructure and power plants, leaving many homes without electricity.

The generators each have a power output of between 3.5 and 8 kilowatts.

The support is part of the $100 million humanitarian relief aid allocated by the UAE to the civilians affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

In response to the United Nations Ukraine Flash Appeal and the Ukraine Situation Regional Refugee Response, the UAE has sent eight planes carrying 360 tonnes of food supplies, medical aid and ambulances for refugees in Poland, Moldova and Bulgaria.